New Airside At TPA

For the first time in nearly 20 years, Tampa International Airport will open a new airside in 2028. Construction will begin in late 2024. The old Airside D was torn down and the new airside construction gets underway this year at a cost of $1.5 billion dollars.

A water main break along Bayshore Blvd. in Dunedin by Weaver Park has closed the road, and detours are in place. The city hopes to have repairs done in time for the weekend on Friday.

The Peace River in Bartow is rising to dangerous levels which has put the city under a state of emergency thanks to record rainfall levels after Debby passed through. It’s almost at 8 feet now and that’s reason for concern. For more on warnings, watches and what to expect from our weekend that may include our first “cold front” in a while, check for the latest here.

For the first time in more than twenty years, the Suncoast Animal League has put a hold on taking in any new pets. Increasing costs for vet are a big part of the reason, but you can help out be adopting of becoming a foster parent, and shopping at a sale this weekend at the Thrift Shoppe. Check Ann-Ventures for details.

Busch Gardens Tampa is mourning the loss of one of their favorite residents. Tinga, a 19-year-old female western lowland gorilla passed away after a brief illness. The park says they are keeping a close eye on the rest of her group as well.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are about to have a new majority owner. Current owner Jeff Vinik is reportedly in talks to sell the team to Doug Ostrover, the co-founder and CEO and owner of investment firm Blue Owl Capital. Reports are that Vinik will keep full operational control of the franchise for the next several years and retain a significant stake as part of the new ownership group.

