Never-before-seen Whitney Houston concert is coming to theaters; live album due Nov. 8

In 1994, Whitney Houston played three shows in South Africa. Soon you'll be able to see a movie documenting those performances at a theater near you.

Whitney Houston -- The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban) was filmed during Whitney's show in Durban on Nov. 8, 1994. She also played Johannesburg and Cape Town on the tour, which marked the first time a major Western recording artist performed in the new, post-apartheid South Africa, following Nelson Mandela being elected president.

The never-before-seen concert will screen in more than 900 theaters in more than 25 countries on Oct. 23 and Oct. 27; tickets are on sale now at WhitneySouthAfrica.com. A live album version of the concert, featuring the previously unreleased track "Love Is," will be released Nov. 8 on CD and vinyl. It's available for preorder now.

Both the film and the album feature performances of hits like "I Have Nothing," "How Will I Know," "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" and "Greatest Love of All."

Pat Houston, the executor of Whitney's estate, says in a statement, "This concert is one of the most consequential concerts of her career. On this momentous 30th Anniversary, we are thrilled that we can release this film not only to her fans, but to the people of South Africa and its new generation."

