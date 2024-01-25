Neil Diamond gets 83rd birthday serenade from the cast of 'A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical'

Courtesy A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Musical

By Jill Lances

The cast of the Neil Diamond musical A Beautiful Noise has once again marked the legendary singer's birthday in a big way.

The singer turned 83 on Wednesday, January 24. Following a matinee of the show, the cast, including "American Idol" winner Nick Fradiani, Tony Award nominee Mark Jacoby and Amber Ardolino, led the audience in a rendition of "Happy Birthday," with streamers and cake part of the celebration.

Diamond watched the whole thing via FaceTime and told the crowd, “I wish I was there with you.” He then stayed on the line as the cast led the audience in a rousing rendition of the Diamond classic “Sweet Caroline."

A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical is currently playing at the Broadhurst Theatre. It features a variety of Diamond's biggest hits, including "Cracklin' Rosie," "I'm a Believer," "Song Sung Blue" and "Sweet Caroline."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

