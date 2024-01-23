Need Jewels Tonight: INXS launches custom jewelry line

Forget about T-shirts: Fans can now show their love for INXS with fine jewelry.

Billboard reports the "Need You Tonight" band has teamed up with Australian jeweler Michael Hill for a limited-edition line that includes five pieces, all made with recycled silver. Among them are rings, cuffs, guitar-pick pendants and lockets. Many are inscribed with lyrics from their songs, including "Never Tear Us Apart" and "By My Side."

In a statement to Billboard, INXS member Jon Farriss says, "INXS is synonymous with music, but also fashion ...we enjoyed finding and wearing funky bohemian jewelry which had personal meaning as well as catching a twinkle of light, while adding a sprinkle of attitude."

He adds, "We are really digging these Michael Hill designs that reflect some of the things we still wear today."

The Michael Hill x INXS collection is available online, with more pieces expected to arrive later this year.

