Zach Collins reaches 2-year, $35 million extension with Spurs ahead of Victor Wembanyama era

Zach Collins and the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a two-year, $35 million contract extension on Sunday, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday.

The extension will keep him in San Antonio through the 2025-26 season, and lock down another teammate to help the Spurs build around reigning No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama long-term.

Collins got his start with the Portland Trail Blazers, though he’s struggled in the last few seasons due to various ankle injuries. The Trail Blazers first selected Collins with the No. 10 overall pick out of Gonzaga in 2017 via a draft day trade with the Sacramento Kings. He worked his way into the starting lineup by his third season in Portland, but he played just 11 games that season and missed all of the 2020-21 campaign due to ankle injuries that led to multiple surgeries.

After his rookie deal expired, Collins signed a three-year deal with the Spurs and made his debut with the team in February 2022. He played all of last season for the first time in four years, and averaged a career-high 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds. He’s averaged 14.2 points per game in the preseason this fall.

The Spurs also inked guards Devin Vassell and Tre Jones to contract extensions this offseason. Vassell signed a five-year, $135 million extension earlier this month. The 23-year-old averaged a career-high 18.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season, his third in the league. Jones signed a two-year, $20 million extension with the Spurs earlier this summer. He averaged a career-high 12.9 points and 6.6 assists per game last season.

Those three extensions undoubtedly help the Spurs build their lineup around Wembanyama, who is the most-anticipated NBA rookie since LeBron James entered the league in 2003. The Spurs went just 22-60 last season, and missed the playoffs for a fourth-straight time.

San Antonio will open its season officially on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.