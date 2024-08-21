Yankees fire back at entitled criticism from Staten Island Little League coach targeting Aaron Judge

2024 Little League Classic SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT , PA - AUGUST 18: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during a visit to the Little League International Complex on Sunday, August 18, 2024 in South Williamsport , Pennsylvania. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Staten Island Little League coach Bob Laterza fired some pointed criticism at New York Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge after Sunday's Little League Classic.

On Tuesday, the Yankees fired back.

The dramatics stem from New York's Little League Classic game against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania that corresponds with the Little League World Series. A capacity crowd of roughly 2,500 fans consisting of mostly Little Leaguers, their coaches and their families turned out to watch the Tigers' 3-2 victory over the Yankees at Historic Bowman Field.

Among the fans in attendance was Laterza, who was there with his South Shore Little League team from the New York borough of Staten Island. His team sat near the on-deck circle along the third-base line during the game.

When Judge took the on-deck circle, Laterza wasn't pleased with how he interacted — or didn't interact — with his players. He voiced his displeasure to Staten Island's SIlive.com in a complaint declaring that his Little League players pay Judge's $40 million annual salary.

"How about turning around or wave to New York and the kids that think you're a hero?" Laterza said. "They are the ones who pay your salary.

"They were disappointed. Maybe he'll want to make up for it and come and see them."

Late Tuesday, the Yankees — who actually pay Judge's salary — issued a response.

"Win or lose, we intend to invite them to Yankee Stadium," a team statement reads. "However, it would have been much better if Staten Island's coach called us to understand the facts before bitterly reacting in such a public fashion. Reaching out to us would have been the prudent way to act and would have set a fine example for his young players. Aaron Judge always acts with kindness and respect.

"The coach could learn a lot from him."

Judge signed autographs, took selfies with Little Leaguers

Judge, indeed, acted with kindness and respect during the festivities surrounding Sunday's Little League Classic. Per the Associated Press, Judge signed autographs, posed for selfies and chatted with Little League players in attendance "from the moment he stepped off the plane to his last at-bat."

He also traded gear with Little League players and sported a Little League cap to his postgame news conference.

“They're making me feel like The Beatles out there,” Judge told reporters.

Laterza and his team, meanwhile, were treated to multiple meet-and-greets with Yankees players that included visits with Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, DJ LeMahieu, Nestor Cortes, Jasson Dominguez and manager Aaron Boone, according to SIlive.com.

The Yankees shared video of Cole chatting with and signing autographs for South Shore players.

But Judge wasn't at a meet-and-greet and apparently didn't interact with players in the stands as he warmed up in the on-deck circle. And for that, Laterza is aggrieved.