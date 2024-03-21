WR Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Miami Dolphins in NFL free agency, per reports

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) works out before the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

It looks like free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could find a match in Miami.

The 31-year-old is planning to visit the Miami Dolphins Thursday, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

The news was followed by another report from the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, who said the team is interested in acquiring the three-time Pro Bowl receiver to pair with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Beckham recorded 35 reception for 565 yards and three touchdowns during the 2023 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens. It marked his return from missing all of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL that he sustained during Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

This story will be updated.

