Women's World Cup 2023 Day 10: Wendie Renard's late goal sends France over Brazil, 2-1

France's Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz) (Aisha Schulz/AP)

By Cassandra Negley, Yahoo Sports

Captain Wendie Renard scored the game-winner in the 83rd minute to lead France over Brazil, 2-1, in a thrilling Group F match at Brisbane Stadium.

Renard went unmarked as she charged toward the back post on a corner kick by Selma Bacha and headed it in to bounce over keeper Leticia. It's her 35th career goal for France in her fourth World Cup appearance. She played all 90 minutes in the opener, but appeared to be injured in stoppage time and was questionable for this match.

Brazil coach Pia Sundhage immediately made three substitutions in a last-ditch push for the equalizer. But the fresh legs of Ana Vitoria, Monica and Marta couldn't find it. Their best chance came in the 86th minute off a corner that Monica collected to miss high in the stands.

France, ranked fifth in the world, came into the tournament as a favorite to win it all, but was held scoreless against Jamaica in its opener. It moves to the top of Group F with four points and a final match against Panama. Brazil, ranked eighth, has three points in second place and could have secured its spot in the knockout round with a victory. It will play Jamaica for its spot in the knockout round.

Eugénie Le Sommer, France's all-time leading scorer, gave her country the early 1-0 lead with a header in the 17th minute. It was a beautiful sequence of teamwork and chemistry. France is 10-1-0 all-time when scoring first in the World Cup.

Brazil, held to four shots in the first half, charged back in the second and Debinha scored the equalizer in the 58th minute to roars from the exuberant crowd.

Sweden 5, Italy 0

Sweden clinched its spot in the knockout rounds with a resounding 5-0 victory against Italy that will likely seal their spot atop Group G. Sweden scored three goals in six minutes to end the first half leading, 3-0, and Amanda Ilestedt tied for the lead in the Golden Boot race with two goals scored.

Italy held strong early and pushed for an opening goal in the opening minutes, but couldn't break through Swedish keeper Zecira Musovic. Sweden had its first significant chance in the 27th minute and began the scoring onslaught in the 38th off a header by Ilestedt on the corner kick.

Set pieces continued to be successful for Sweden, which went up 2-0 off a Fridolina Rolfo header on the corner five minutes later. In the first minute of stoppage tie, Stina Blackstenius placed one at the back post for the three-goal lead heading into the break.

Sweden came out of half in control and put two more quick shots on goal that resulted in corners. Ilestedt scored off the corner in the 50th minute for her third goal of the tournament. Brazil's Ary Borges also has three, all on a hat trick against Panama.

Rebecka Blomqvist came on in the 89th minute and added the final goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time to put the topper on a strong night for Sweden.

The 29,143 in the stands set an attendance record for Wellington Regional Stadium. Sweden is atop the group with six points and a significant goal differential (+6) compared to Italy (-4), which is second in the group with three points. It is the first time Italy allowed four or more goals in a World Cup match.

Italy can advance from the group stage with a win over South Africa or a draw if Argentina pulls an upset against Sweden. Both matches are Tuesday overnight in the U.S.

