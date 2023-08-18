Women's World Cup Third Place Match 2023: How to watch Australia vs. Sweden

Sam Kerr Australia's Sam Kerr in action during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (Rick Rycroft/AP)

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is down to its final two games. England will face Spain in the final game on Sunday, August 20. But first, Australia and Sweden battle it out for the third place title this Saturday. While Sweden has taken the third place spot before, if Australia wins the Saturday morning match, it'd be the Matildas' first time taking home the title. Ready to watch the Australia vs. Sweden match this weekend?Well set your alarms, because this year's World Cup has unfortunately been beset with an awkward time difference, and the Third Place Match is no exception. Saturday morning's World Cup game kicks off bright and early at 4 a.m. ET. So get the coffee ready! Here's everything you need to know about where to watch the Women's World Cup Third Place game.

How to watch the Women's World Cup Third Place Match:

When is the World Cup Third Place game?

Now out of the running for first place, Australia and Sweden will duke it out on the field for third place this Saturday at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

What channel is the World Cup final game on?

Saturday morning's Australia vs. Swedengame will air on Fox, which many viewers already get free over the air. Don't have access to Fox? Check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women's World Cup in 2023.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: Australia vs. Sweden without cable:

Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:

Even in the streaming age, you can still go the old-school route and try to tune into your local channels with a digital TV antenna.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):

ITV and BBC will share coverage of the Women's World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you're in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don't worry, we've got a hack for you:

2023 Women’s World Cup full schedule:

All times Eastern.

Third place match

Saturday, August 19

Australia vs. Sweden (4 a.m. on FOX)

Women's World Cup Final

Sunday, August 20

England vs. Spain (6 a.m. on FOX)

Every way you can stream Fox and FS1 live: