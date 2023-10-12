WNBA Finals Game 2 live tracker: Liberty look to bounce back vs. Aces, how to watch, TV channel, injury updates

2023 WNBA Finals - Game One LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces guards Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty in the third quarter of Game One of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs finals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 99-82. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

It took some time for the Las Vegas Aces to find their groove in Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals. After trailing by three points at halftime on Sunday in Las Vegas, the Aces dominated the New York Liberty in the second half before eventually winning 99-82 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Now, it's time for the Liberty to prove they can bounce back. The Liberty guards struggled in Game 1, where Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu combined for just 17 points on 6-of-18 from the field. Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones both had strong performances during the team's losing effort in Game 1, however, and New York will again need consistent post play against the Aces' formidable lineup.

Game 2 tips off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Game 3 will be Sunday in New York.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates as the Aces and Liberty square off in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!