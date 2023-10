WNBA Finals Game 2 live tracker: Liberty look to bounce back vs. Aces, how to watch, TV channel, injury updates

2023 WNBA Finals - Game One LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces guards Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty in the third quarter of Game One of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs finals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 99-82. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It took some time for the Las Vegas Aces to find their groove in Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals. After trailing by three points at halftime on Sunday in Las Vegas, the Aces dominated the New York Liberty in the second half before eventually winning 99-82 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Now, it's time for the Liberty to prove they can bounce back. The Liberty guards struggled in Game 1, where Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu combined for just 17 points on 6-of-18 from the field. Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones both had strong performances during the team's losing effort in Game 1, however, and New York will again need consistent post play against the Aces' formidable lineup.

Game 2 tips off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN) at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Game 3 will be Sunday in New York.

