WNBA All-Star: Follow 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge live updates, highlights, how to watch, TV channel

Dallas Wings v New York Liberty NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings attempts a foul shot against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center on June 11, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The WNBA All-Star weekend begins with two competitions Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas: the 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge. The events will be televised at 4 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN. The All-Star Game will be held on Saturday.

The 3-Point Contest features six players from around the league, including the two leading 3-point shooters: Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. Rounding out the field are: Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb. The reigning and four-time 3-Point Contest champion, Allie Quigley, is not playing in the league this season and said last year that she was retiring from the All-Star weekend competition.

The Skills Challenge consists of four teams of two teammates who will participate in a timed course.

Team Aces (Las Vegas)Chelsea Gray, GuardKelsey Plum, Guard

Team Dream (Atlanta)Allisha Gray, GuardCheyenne Parker, Forward

Team Liberty (New York)Sabrina Ionescu, GuardCourtney Vandersloot, Guard

Team Wings (Dallas)Arike Ogunbowale, GuardSatou Sabally, Forward

How to watch WNBA All-Star weekend

What: 3-Point Contest and Skills ChallengeWhere: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las VegasWhen: 4 p.m. ET FridayTV: ESPN

Follow the WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge live updates