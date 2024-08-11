Why Jordan Chiles and Ana Barbosu should both be awarded a bronze medal

Paris Olympics: Artistic Gymnastics PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 5: Jordan Chiles of Team Untied States celebrates after being awarded a bronze medal in the Women's Floor Exercise Final at Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympics on August 5, 2024. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

PARIS — The Court of Arbitration for Sport made a ruling and the Federation of International Gymnastics honored it, but neither wanted to be so bold that they actually wanted to say which gymnast actually won the bronze in Monday's floor final.

Maybe two people did — or should — Romania’s Ana Barbosu and the United States’ Jordan Chiles.

The International Olympic Committee will make the final determination on who wins its medals and the IOC should do the right thing here and award both women a bronze for a mess that has been made that isn’t any of the athlete’s fault.

Barbosu certainly deserves the bronze that she initially thought she won when her score of 13.700 ranked her third, behind gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and silver medalist Simone Biles of the United States.

The reason she didn’t win originally is because the coach for American Jordan Chiles appealed the judges' degree of difficulty score, believing (correctly) that they failed to give Chiles 0.100 for a split leap — or a tour jete full. That left her difficulty score at 5.800 rather than the proper 5.900.

When the judges looked it over, they gave Chiles the score she earned. It elevated her from 13.666 to 13.766 and onto the podium with a bronze.

However, Romania appealed the appeal and CAS found that Chiles’ coach, Cecile Landi, did not initiate a “verbal inquiry” within the one minute of allotted time after a gymnasts score first appeared on the scoreboard.

It’s an arcane rule but it is the rule. If Landi came in after the shot clock, if you will, then the appeal shouldn’t be considered and Barbosu should maintain her spot in third.

That’s fair. Weird system, but it’s the system.

That said, Chiles deserves to win a bronze as well considering it was a judge’s error that kept her from getting third in the first place. This certainly isn’t her fault.

Had the judges done their job properly the first time around then Landi wouldn’t have had to appeal and none of this would be a story. Instead, everyone is pouring through the FIG rulebook looking for loopholes.

Should Chiles be punished for that?

Or should she lose a medal she was already awarded because Landi didn’t get over to the judges to make the “verbal inquiry” quick enough. If you watch a replay for the event, it appears Landi leaves the area where Jordan was sitting 46 seconds after the score appears on the scoreboard.

Was she heading to the judges' table? Probably. Should Chiles lose a bronze because that took more than 13 seconds? Her intent was clear.

“We are devastated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling regarding women’s floor exercise. The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Everyone here acted in good faith. It just didn’t work out properly, no matter how detailed the rules.

Romania initially appealed seeking three bronze medals — one for Barbosu, one for Chiles and one for Romanian Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, who they claimed was punished for stepping out of bounds even though she didn’t.

CAS rejected the Maneca-Voinea appeal without comment.

That still leaves Barbosu and Chiles, two great gymnasts who did nothing to cause this chaos — let alone the emotional roller coaster and online abuse that has come while the alphabet soup of gymnastics organizations sorted it out.

So now it’s in the IOC’s hands and the simple solution is the best one.

Two bronze medals to two deserving gymnasts.