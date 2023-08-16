Who are Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case?

By Ed Hornick, Yahoo News

Former President Donald Trump, along with 18 associates, were indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on Monday for their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in that state.

The sprawling indictment, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, follows a more than two-year investigation and several legal hurdles. It marks the fourth time this year that Trump has been criminally charged.

Read the full 41-count, 98-page indictment here.

The charges against the defendants include violating Georgia’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act — a law used to prosecute criminal groups — as well as violating the oath of a public officer, false statements, forgery and election fraud.

Here’s a look at the 19 people charged in the case:

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!