White Sox promote assistant GM Chris Getz to VP/GM after ousting Kenny Williams, Rick Hahn

Jerry Reinsdorf, Chris Getz Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, right, stands with Chris Getz after he named Getz as the new senior vice president/general manager of the baseball club, during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Chicago. Getz, a former player and front office executive with the Kansas City Royals and the White Sox, is in his seventh season with the Sox baseball operations department, including the last three as assistant general manager. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The Chicago White Sox have decided the solution to a failed rebuild is to promote from within.

The team named assistant general manager Chris Getz as its senior vice president and general manager on Thursday, nine days after firing executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn.

OFFICIAL: Chris Getz has been named senior vice president/general manager of the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/MPjlDuI7p6 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 31, 2023

Getz, who played two seasons for the White Sox during his playing career, rejoined the organization as director of player development before getting a promotion to assistant general manager in 2021. He was widely speculated as the likely pick if team owner Jerry Reinsdorf made an internal hire.

The transition comes despite an exceedingly rough stretch over the last several years for the White Sox, with a full rebuild likely coming in the South Side. The White Sox embraced a rebuild after going 78-84 in the 2016 season, trading Chris Sale, Adam Eaton and, later, José Quintana for top prospects such as Yoán Moncada, Lucas Giolito and Eloy Jiménez.

That core made the future seem bright for Chicago, culminating in their first division title in 13 years when they went 93-69 in 2021 to win the AL Central. Since then, however, the club has slowly developed into a disaster of an organization.

The White Sox failed to defend their division title, going 81-81 in 2022, then fully crashed this season. The team's record currently sits at 53-81, the fourth-worst record in the Majors. Getz will now be tasked with picking up the pieces, and the situation might only get worse with Giolito already traded away and the likes of Moncada, Jiménez, Tim Anderson and Yasmani Grandal all hitting free agency in the next couple offseasons.