White Sox place Liam Hendriks on IL due to right elbow inflammation

Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks (31) pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. The White Sox won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right elbow inflammation Sunday.

The move is retroactive to Saturday. The team also recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte.

Hendriks missed less than a month with a flexor strain last season. The injury appears to be similar and the team hopes his recovery timeline will be the same, White Sox general manager told The Athletics' James Fegan. An MRI will offer more clarity, and he is set to have one soon.

The closer made an emotional return to the field on May 29, pitching one inning in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers after a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

On June 4, Hendriks notched his first victory since the diagnosis against the Detroit Tigers. The milestone win happened to come on National Cancer Survivors Day in the United States. Most recently, he pitched in a walk-off victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The White Sox made his injury designation prior to Sunday's series finale against Miami. With a win, Chicago will have three-straight series victories.

Hendriks was pitching well in his return from cancer. Appearing in five games in two weeks, he is 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA and one save.

Banks, 31, is also 2-0 for Charlotte this season. He recorded a 3.13 ERA, 30 strikeouts and three walks across 13 relief appearances. He has two other stints with the White Sox under his belt this year. Over four relief appearances for the team, he recorded a 3.38 ERA and five strikeouts.