West Virginia's Kerr Kriisa, Joe Toussaint enter transfer portal after Bob Huggins' resignation

Arizona v USC LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Kerr Kriisa #25 of the Arizona Wildcats brings the ball up court during the second half against the USC Trojans at Galen Center on March 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

West Virginia point guard Kerr Kriisa is entering the transfer portal after longtime Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins resigned last week, he told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on Friday.

Kriisa was one of the top transfers available in the portal earlier this spring before he chose to transfer to West Virginia from Arizona. Because of the coaching change, per NCAA rules, Kriisa and others have a 30-day window to transfer out of West Virginia without having to sit out a season or apply for a waiver.

"It's been a crazy and busy week," Kriisa said, via ESPN . "I'm deeply sorry about the situation, as I was really looking forward to playing for Coach Huggins. Huggs will always be my guy. I've only known him for a few months now, but he is the most genuine man I have ever met. He is the man."

Huggins officially resigned from his job last week, just a day after he was arrested for DUI in Pittsburgh. He said in a statement that he intended to "retire."

Huggins, 69, was arrested in Pittsburgh on June 16 after police said they found his car blocking a road with the driver-side door open and one of the tires shredded. Huggins later failed a field sobriety test, and he reportedly blew a .210 on a breathalyzer. Officers also allegedly found a trash bag with empty beer cans on the passenger-side floor of his vehicle.

The arrest marked Huggins' second DUI, following one in 2004 when he was at Cincinnati. It was also his second incident this offseason. Huggins was fined and suspended by West Virginia after he used an anti-gay slur during a radio appearance on a Cincinnati radio station last month.

Huggins retired as the winningest active head coach in college basketball with 935 career wins while coaching at Walsh, Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State and West Virginia, where he played himself in college. He made two Final Four appearances and won 10 conference tournament titles.

Kriisa is the second West Virginia player to enter the transfer portal since Huggins’ resignation. Tre Mitchell entered on Thursday, and Joe Toussaint followed Kriisa’s lead on Friday. Toussaint, who transferred to West Virginia from Iowa before last season, averaged 9.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game with the Mountaineers. Mitchell, who played at UMass and Texas previously, averaged 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in Morgantown.

Kriisa averaged a career-high 9.9 points and 5.1 assists last season at Arizona while shooting nearly 40% from the field. He led the Pac-12 in assists, and helped the Wildcats win the Pac-12 tournament for a second straight season. The Estonia native has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

It’s unclear where Kriisa will end up next season, though he was reportedly considering Memphis, Cincinnati and Nebraska before landing on West Virginia. He’s also not ruling out a return to the Mountaineers, though entering the portal now is a way to ensure he can leave without issue while West Virginia searches for Huggins’ replacement.