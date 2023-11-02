Week 9 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 19: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints talks with Tyrann Mathieu #32 prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

After a strong start to the season, the New Orleans Saints fantasy D/ST has faltered somewhat of late. They've failed to surpass the five-point fantasy threshold in their last three games, when they've also allowed a total of 78 points.

But maybe they'll get back to form in Week 9, when the Saints will face the Chicago Bears. The Bears offense has lost a lot of its bite without Justin Fields, and it'll be the Tyson Bagent show yet again in Week 9.

See how the Saints and the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 9 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?