Week 6 Overreaction: No one is safe from being upset | College Football Enquirer

Did we just witness the craziest college football weekend ever? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recap an upset filled Week 6 that featured 4 top 10 teams lose. They start off with the two most shocking outcomes: Alabama falling to Vanderbilt and Tennessee stumbling against Arkansas.

Also on today's show, they break down Michigan losing to Washington, USC dropping their game against Minnesota, Missouri being dominated by Texas A&M, and Miami storming back against Cal. They also carve out time to praise Heisman contender Ashton Jeanty from Boise State for putting up another game with ridiculous stats.

(1:46) Vanderbilt vs Alabama

(16:47) Tennessee vs Arkansas

(21:33) USC vs Minnesota

(26:09) Texas A&M vs Missouri

(29:14) Michigan vs Washington

(36:02) Miami vs Cal

(45:21) Small Sample Heisman

(51:42) Say Something Nice

