Week 2 recap: The games, players and moments we care about most | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

The second NFL Sunday of the season is in the books and boy there's a lot of new information to digest. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon on the newly revamped recap show to breakdown every fantasy angle from all the action on Sunday. Harmon and Behrens reveal the games they care about the most, the games they sort of care about and the games that could have been an email:

(1:00) - Matt's Care/Don't Care monologue for SNF Bears - Texans

(12:20) - Matt and Andy's games they really care about: TB@DET, NO@DAL, LV@BAL, CIN@KC

(45:45) - Matt and Andy's games they sort of care about: IND@GB, NYJ@TEN, SF@MIN, SEA@NE, LAR@AZ

(1:12:20) - Matt and Andy's games that could have been an email: CLE@JAX, NYG@WSH, LAC@CAR, PIT@DEN

