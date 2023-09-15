Week 2 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream and skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Week 2 has arrived! On the pod we continue our Football Friday tradition of providing a 'Fantasy Viewer's guide' to the action. 4 for 4's Jennifer Eakins joins Matt Harmon to identify the games you need to binge, stream and skip this weekend:
1:10 - Week 2 Viewer's Guide: Binge, stream, skip
3:40 - Binge games
3:59 - BAL VS. CIN
10:36 - SEA VS. DET
16:34 - KC VS. JAX
22:24 - SF VS. LAR
29:57 - LV VS. BUF
33:30 - Stream games
33:39 - GB VS. ATL
37:50 - LAC VS. TEN
40:15 - NYJ VS. DAL
43:00 - MIA VS. NE
46:15 - NO VS. CAR
49:15 - CLE VS. PIT
53:35 - Skip games
1:00:50 - Smart Flex picks for Week 2
