Week 18 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 30: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys defends against the Detroit Lions during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

With 13 sacks, Micah Parson leads a stellar defensive unit for the Cowboys that ranks second in fantasy points on the season. In a Week 12 45-10 demolition of the Washington Commanders, Parsons registered 1.5 sacks to pace the Cowboys, who travel to Washington D.C. to close out the season with a shot to win the NFC East at stake.

[Week 18 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Sauce Gardner is the top dog on a Jets defense that has allowed the second-fewest passing yards on the season at 2,785 and is the No. 8 fantasy defense on the season. The Jets travel to face the New England Patriots, who scored just a single touchdown in a 15-10 win in Week 3.

See how the Cowboys, Jets and the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 18 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?

