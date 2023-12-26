Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 24: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions scores a rushing touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Remember when the fantasy community was, for the most part, stressed out about Jahmyr Gibbs? After they had selected him in the third round of fantasy drafts only to watch David Montgomery get the majority of work and seemingly all the rushing touchdowns available?

That seems like a while ago, doesn't it?

Jahmyr Gibbs has been on a rampage the past few weeks — the perfect time for fantasy managers in the playoffs. How will he perform in the fantasy championship week?

Check out Gibbs and all the rest in our RB rankings for Week 17:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 17 fantasy RB leaderboard?