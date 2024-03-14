Watch live: SpaceX launches Starship rocket for 3rd time

TOPSHOT-US-SPACE-AEROSPACE-SPACEX-STARSHIP TOPSHOT - US billionaire businessman and pilot Jared Isaacman flies in formation aboard a fighter jet over the SpaceX Starship spacecraft, before his third test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on March 13, 2024. Elon Musk's SpaceX announced it was eyeing March 14 as the earliest date for the next test launch of its giant Starship rocket, with which it hopes to one day colonize Mars. Two previous attempts have ended in spectacular explosions, though the company has adopted a rapid trial-and-error approach in order to accelerate development. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

SpaceX launched its Starship rocket from its Starbase facility in southern Texas, on Thursday, the company's latest attempt for a historic orbital test flight.

The Starship took off from its launchpad in Boca Chica at about 9:25 a.m. ET.

The launch was initially scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET, but was pushed back to give boats time to clear the keep out area.

"While it's not happening in a lab or on a test stand, this is absolutely a test," SpaceX said in a post on X. "What we're doing today will provide invaluable data to continue rapid development of Starship."

Starship is the world's biggest rocket, 30 feet wide and standing nearly 400 feet tall — or about 90 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty. It weighs more than 11 million pounds when fueled. SpaceX designed the rocket with the goal of bringing people to Mars and the moon.

This was be the third launch attempt for SpaceX's Starship, following two previous unsuccessful attempts. The last one — in November — ended in an explosion over the Gulf of Mexico just minutes into its test flight.

The rocket reached space following liftoff before communication suddenly was lost, SpaceX officials said, later confirming it had exploded over the Gulf.

"At company headquarters in Hawthorne, California, employees cheered as Starship soared at daybreak," the Associated Press reported at the time. "The room grew quiet once it was clear that the spaceship had been destroyed."