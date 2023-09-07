Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday for Week 1 sit/start advice and analysis

New York Jets v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The beginning of the NFL season is here and there's no better place to be if you need help with your Week 1 lineup than Fantasy Football Live. This season the show will air at a new date and time, Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET, allowing us to be a part of your decision-making process when you're facing lineup choices on the very first day of the fantasy week.

That's not the only exciting change for Season 18 of the show. Veteran Yahoo Fantasy analysts Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon will be joined by two additions to the cast. Former ESPN personality Jason Fitz joins the show as the host — and resident pot stirrer — while new Yahoo Fantasy contributor Sal Vetri will answer your questions and offer his keys to victory each week.

On the 2023 season premiere, the crew will preview Thursday's opener between the Lions and defending champion Chiefs, discuss how Aaron Rodgers will fare in his Jets debut and address some lingering fantasy questions on the Bills. Special guest TJ Hernandez, from 4for4, will also stop by to reveal his Week 1 sleepers and DFS values.

We'll cover all that and, most importantly, answer YOUR pressing sit-start questions to put you in the best position to win your fantasy matchup. The 75-minute show starts on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET and goes right up until kickoff of Lions-Chiefs on TNF.

You can watch FFL on YahooSports.com, the Yahoo Sports App, the Yahoo Fantasy app, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Get in on the fun by using #AskFFL on Twitter.

Looking for additional help on Sunday mornings? We still have you covered there, too. Andy and Matt will be back with quick-hitting video analysis and advice off inactives and breaking news.

Scott Pianowski will also tackle your sit-start questions from his Twitter handle starting at noon ET Sundays all the way up to kickoff. Consider #AskFFL your Bat Signal.

We look forward to another great season together!