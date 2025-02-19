Virginia women's swimming dominates ACC Championships, now holds every NCAA relay record

Gretchen Walsh of United States of America celebrates after winning the 50m Freestyle Women Final during the short course World Aquatics Swimming Championships 2024 at Duna Arena. Budapest (Hungary), December 15th, 2024 Gretchen Walsh placed first winning the gold medal with a new world record. (Photo by Andrea Masini/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Virginia's women's swimming team continued its dominance during this week's ACC Championships with another record-setting performance.

The 800 free relay team of Aimee Canny, Claire Curzan, Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh broke U.S. Open, NCAA, ACC and school records with a 6:44.13 time on Tuesday, topping the old mark of 6:45.91 set by Stanford at the 2017 NCAA Championships.

𝐍𝐂𝐀𝐀 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃!!!

6:44.13 in the 800 Free Relay destroying the old mark of 6:45.91

Watch the ACC Championships live on ACCNX #ACCSwimDive #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/7cnEiNTkyF — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) February 19, 2025

During that record-setting swim, Gretchen Walsh set an ACC mark with a 1:39.35 split in the opening leg and second-fastest 200 free time in history behind Missy Franklin's 1:39.10 set at the 2015 NCAA Championships.

Virginia's women's team now holds records in all five NCAA relays, as well as every ACC record.

After tonight’s performance, Virginia Women’s Swimming now owns every Atlantic Coast Conference record. There are none left to break. 😤 — Tyler Fenwick ⚔️🇺🇸 (@UVACoachFenwick) February 19, 2025

50 free: Gretchen Walsh100 free: Gretchen Walsh200 free: Gretchen Walsh500 free: Leah Smith1000 free: Leah Smith1650 free: Leah Smith100 backstroke: Gretchen Walsh200 backstroke: Claire Curzan100 breaststroke: Alexis Wenger200 breaststroke: Alex Walsh100 butterfly: Gretchen Walsh200 butterfly: Alex Walsh200 IM: Kate Douglass400 IM: Ella Nelson200 free relay: Virginia400 free relay: Virginia800 free relay: Virginia200 IM relay: Virginia400 IM relay: Virginia