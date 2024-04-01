Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore enters transfer portal after four seasons

Virginia Tech v Baylor BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA - MARCH 24: Georgia Amoore #5 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts in the second half during a game against the Baylor Bears during the second round of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament at Cassell Coliseum on March 24, 2024 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images) (Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

One week after Virginia Tech lost head coach Kenny Brooks to Kentucky, the Hokies are losing their point guard.

Georgia Amoore has entered the transfer portal. The senior guard has one more season of eligibility due to the NCAA's Covid-19 extension.

The Victoria, Australia native announced last week on social media that she was leaving Virginia Tech, which led to speculation that she might enter the WNBA draft. Now that she's staying in college, will she follow Brooks to Kentucky?

Following the Hokies' 75-72 loss to Baylor in the NCAA tournament, Amoore spoke affectionately about her coach.

"This is my second dad, seriously," Amoore said, via The Roanoke Times. "I am fearful that we are the same person. I'm a 23-year old-woman and I think I act a little too much like him."

"We've been through some tough times," she added. "We've been through some great times. It's a relationship that I'll cherish for the rest of my life. I know that I always have him and I love him to death."

Amoore averaged 19.2 points and 6.9 assists this season for the Hokies. During her four seasons in Blacksburg, she compiled a career average of 14.7 points and 5.2 assists in 126 games. Her 656 career assists are the most in program history.

Virginia Tech finished first in the ACC with a 24–7 record (14–4 in conference). The Hokies qualified for the NCAA tournament in each of Amoore's four seasons, making it to the Final Four in 2022-23.