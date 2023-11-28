Vikings activating WR Justin Jefferson from injured reserve

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings Oct 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports - 21605374 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Justin Jefferson is back.

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that they're activating their All-Pro wide receiver from injured reserve. Jefferson has been sidelined since Week 5 with a hamstring injury.

