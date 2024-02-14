Valentine's Day Special: The Love Doctor episode | Good Word with Goodwill

By Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports

On this special Valentine's Day episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jemele Hill, Jason Goff, Monica McNutt and Marcus Thompson II for a conversation about love, marriage, dating and relationships.

The show kicks off with a conversation about the 1999 movie The Best Man, and the group tries to decide who is the villain of the movie.

They then move on to find out what men get wrong about women, what women get wrong about men, and ways in which couples can offer each other more grace and allow for more honesty.

Jemele and Monica talk about the “lists” that many women make to try and find the ideal partner, while Jason and Marcus discuss how things have changed over the last few decades and men need to adjust their expectations for women as a result. They also talk about the need to be vulnerable with your partner instead of just your friends.

Vinnie tells the story of why he’s called “The Love Doctor” before Jemele finishes it off by talking about the struggles that black women have, even compared to black men, and how those things can poison a relationship.

