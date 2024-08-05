USMNT knocked out of Olympics, US Women advance to semi-finals & Hugo Larsson talks Bundesliga & Ronaldo

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The United States men’s national team went into their Olympics quarter-final match against Morocco as underdogs after their victory over Guinea helped them secure a spot in the knockout round. However, Morocco proved to be too much for the US men’s under 23 squad to handle. Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the USMNT’s 4-0 defeat that led to them being eliminated from the Olympic tournament. While there were a few positives to take away from their participation in the 2024 games, the disappointing final result leads the guys to discuss what the squad might need in their next tournament to hopefully come home with a medal.

Also on this episode of The Cooligans, the guys discuss the USWNT's victory over Japan, which landed them a semi-final match with Germany's women's squad, ask why Emma Hayes took so long to make substations in their last match and recap all of the other notable Olympic soccer quarter-final action.

Christian and Alexis are then joined in-studio by Hugo Larsson, midfielder for Eintracht Frankfurt and the Swedish national team. The 20-year-old talks about being a leader of his clubs despite his age, how he hopes to model his game off of Cristiano Ronaldo and how he’s preparing mentally for the upcoming Bundesliga season.

(6:54) - USMNT eliminated from the Olympics

(18:01) - USWNT advance to semi-finals

(32:27) - Olympic quarter-finals recap

(36:47) - Hugo Larsson joins the show

(42:13) - Hugo modeling his game after Ronaldo

(51:22) - Hugo’s thoughts on players from Sweden

Exclusive content:

This is where we put everything we shouldn't say 😉

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts