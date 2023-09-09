US Open Women's Final: Coco Gauff looks for upset against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka

US Open Tennis Championship 2023 NEW YORK, USA: September 7: Coco Gauff of the United States reacts as she sets up match point during her victory against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the Women's Singles Semi-Finals match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2023 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 7th, 2023 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) (Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Coco Gauff, seeded sixth at the US open, will look for an upset when she takes the court at Flushing Meadows in New York against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday.

The 19-year-old from Florida is the youngest American of any gender to reach the US Open final since 17-year-old Serena Williams. When Williams accomplished the feat back in 1999, she won the earliest of her 23 major singles titles. Now, Gauff also has an opportunity to win her first Grand Slam title.

Gauff swept No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday to advance to this stage. The semifinal match included a 50-minute delay after a protestor glued his feet to the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands.

A few hours later, Gauff's Belarusian opponent initially struggled against No. 19 Madison Keys. But Sabalenka overcame the slow start to defeat the American 0-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (10-5). She'll have a slight edge of experience, as this is the 25-year-old's second career Grand Slam final.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports keeps you up to date on all the action during Saturday afternoon's match between Gauff and Sabalenka. Below, you'll find the latest highlights and developments as the pair competes for the US Open women's singles final.