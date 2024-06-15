U.S. Open Round 3 tee times: Ludvig Åberg takes solo lead at midway point at Pinehurst

U.S. Open - Round One PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Ludvig Åberg of Sweden reacts after a birdie on the ninth green during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

We’ve reached the midway point of the third major championship of the year.

Ludvig Åberg held on to take the solo lead after his 1-under 69 on Friday at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. That moved him to 5-under halfway through the U.S. Open. He's competing in his first U.S. Open ever, and looking to be the first tournament rookie to pull off the win in more than 100 years.

Matthieu Pavon nearly Åberg at 5-under, too, but he bogeyed twice late to drop two shots back.

Though Åberg built up a lead, there’s plenty of big names still in the mix. Bryson DeChambeau is at 4-under on the week, which has him in line with Pavon, Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry. Rory McIlroy, who hasn’t won a major in nearly a full decade now, is right behind them at 3-under alongside Tony Finau

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler just barely made the cut to keep his streak dating back to 2022 alive. He's at 5-over, though, and is essentially out of it. Tiger Woods, on the other hand, narrowly missed the chance to play into the weekend.

Play will start just before 8:45 a.m. local time, while Åberg and DeChambeau will tee off just around 3:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at the tee times for the third round of the U.S. Open:

U.S. Open Round 3 tee times

All tee times ET

8:44 a.m. — Theegala, Fox

8:55 a.m. — Molinari, Koepka

9:06 a.m. — Greyserman, Fitzpatrick

9:17 a.m. — Burmester, Lower

9:28 a.m. — Wu, McKibbin

9:49 a.m. — Clanton (a), Todd

9:50 a.m. — Kohles, Lowry

10:01 a.m. — Young, Scheffler

10:12 a.m. — Fleetwood, Sigg

10:23 a.m. — Eckroat, Puig

10:39 a.m. — Morikawa, Bradley

10:50 a.m. — Poston, Clark

11:01 a.m. — Rai, Shipley (a)

11:12 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Berger

11:23 a.m. — Kuchar, Smith

11:34 a.m. — Broin (a), Campbell

11:45 a.m. — Kaymer, Spieth

11:56 a.m. — English, Bezuidenhout

12:07 p.m. — Svensson, Hubbard

12:18 p.m. — Salinda, Thompson

12:29 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Grillo

12:45 p.m. — McCarthy, Scott

12:56 p.m. — Kirk, Suber

1:07 p.m. — Straka, Harman

1:18 p.m. — Echavarria, Bennett

1:29 p.m. — Højgaard, Songheyon Kim

1:40 p.m. — Capan III, Pendrith

1:51 p.m. — Henley, Garcia

2:02 p.m. — Jaeger, Burns

2:13 p.m. — Blair, Horschel

2:24 p.m. — Widing, Conners

2:40 p.m. — Schauffele, Bhatia

2:51 p.m. — Tom Kim, Hatton

3:02 p.m. — Pavon, Matsuyama

3:13 p.m. — McIlroy, Finau

3:24 p.m. — Detry, Cantlay

3:35 p.m. — Åberg, DeChambeau