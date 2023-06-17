U.S. Open: Follow Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy and others Saturday in Los Angeles

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Two LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — It’s officially Moving Day in Southern California.

Rickie Fowler enters Saturday at Los Angeles Country Club with a one-shot lead over the rest of the field, thanks largely to his record-setting opening round 62. He made eight birdies and six bogeys on Friday en route to his 2-under 68. Fowler’s last win came at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and he’s never won a major championship.

Wyndham Clark got to 9-under in the morning wave, and enters his first U.S. Open weekend just a shot back. Rory McIlroy is at 8-under with Xander Schauffele.

While those three are a big step ahead over the rest of the field, several big names are in a position to make a run before Sunday's final round. Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler and even former U.S. Amateur Champion Sam Bennett are all in a good spot with 36 holes to go.

