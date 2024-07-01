U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sets another 400M hurdles world record

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reacts to winning the women's 400-meter hurdles final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials, Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)

EUGENE, Ore. — It isn’t just America’s best 400-meter hurdlers who can’t keep pace with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Her jaw-dropping times are faster than all but a handful of the nation's top runners in the open 400, the race without 10 hurdles.

McLaughlin-Levrone remained untouchable in the women’s 400 hurdles, lowering her own world record by three hundredths of a second on Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials. McLaughlin-Levrone streaked across the finish line in 50.65 seconds, then knelt on the track and covered her mouth in shock after seeing the time.

The winning time is nearly two seconds faster than anyone else in the world has run the 400 hurdles this year. It’s also faster than the times of four of the nine runners in the finals of the open 400 at U.S. Trials last weekend.