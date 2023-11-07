Union's Kai Wagner suspended next three games after admitting to using racist slur

Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner looks on during the MLS playoff soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Chester, Pa. The Union won 1-0. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)

When Major League Soccer interviewed Kai Wagner about the racist slur he used towards Bobby Wood on Oct. 28, the Philadelphia Union defender admitted to the offense.

On Tuesday afternoon, the league handed down its decision to suspend Wager for the next three games.

Union currently has a 1-0 lead in its playoff series against the New England Revolution. Wagner is suspended for Game 2 on Nov. 8, and if necessary, Game 3 on Nov. 12.

Should Philadelphia win its next game and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals, then Wagner would miss games in that series. And if the Union should lose the next two games and their season ends, then Wagner will serve the remainder of his suspension into next season.

In addition to that, Wagner must continue to participate in education and training sessions mandated by MLS.

"In reaching this decision," the league said in a statement, "MLS considered many factors, including Wagner's immediate acceptance of responsibility for the violation, willingness to participate in a restorative practices process to repair the harm caused, and his cooperation with the league's investigation."

During the Union and Revolution's game a week ago, Wagner allegedly said a German word that is racist towards Asians.

Wood is of African American and Japanese heritage, but understood what Wagner said because he speaks German from his time playing in the country. The incident occurred in the 86th minute of Game 1 after New England forward Giacomo Vrioni fouled Philadelphia defender Nathan Harriel.

Wood and Wagner were seen on video in a heated argument as players from both sides began pushing and shoving one another.

Wagner, who has spent five seasons with Philadelphia and was a two-time All-Star during that stretch, is in the final year of his contract with the club.