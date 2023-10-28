Tyson Fury gets dropped, but stays undefeated in close call vs. Francis Ngannou

Boxing In Riyadh: Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - OCTOBER 28: Francis Ngannou punches Tyson Fury during the Heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou at Boulevard Hall on October 28, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was dropped in the third round and had his hands full with a mixed martial arts fighter making his professional boxing debut.

Fury won a split decision by scores of 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95, but former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou clearly won the night.

The crowd at the lavish new Kingdom Arena was chanting Ngannou’s name in the final minutes of the 10th round in appreciation of his amazingly great performance.

Ngannou dropped Fury hard with a left hook in the third round and looked like a legitimate heavyweight contender throughout, not a guy who was a 14-1 underdog.