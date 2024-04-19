Trump trial updates: Jury selection finished, man sets himself on fire outside courthouse

Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal in New York, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP) (Curtis Means/AP)

This is Yahoo News' succinct update on the criminal and civil cases against former President Donald Trump. Here are the latest developments:

🚨 What happened today

Five more alternate jurors were selected Friday following questioning from prosecution and defense lawyers, rounding out the 12 jurors and six alternates needed for the case against Trump to proceed. Across the street from the courthouse, in an area where supporters of the former president had gathered, a young man doused himself with flammable liquid and set himself on fire as onlookers watched in horror, the New York Times reported .

📌 Tell me more

On Friday, 22 prospective alternate jurors were questioned about their attitudes about the case and Trump. Five of them were selected to serve.

As happened all week , many prospective alternate jurors were dismissed after they said they could not be impartial when it came to Trump.

Anti-Trump social media posts by some potential jurors were flagged by Trump’s lawyers, and the judge dismissed some

The judge announced he would hold what is called a “Sandoval hearing,” which is meant to inform a defendant of what might happen if they take the witness stand in case.

Trump has said that he would like to testify in the case, though it is unclear whether his lawyers will agree with that strategy.

Outside the courtroom, a grizzly scene played out when a man standing in an area where supporters of the former president had been gathering poured flammable liquid on his body and set himself on fire.

A bystander used a fire extinguisher to try put out the flames and a paramedic attended to the man.

It is not yet known what the man’s motives were.

📖 The background

⚖️ Trump's trials and legal cases