Trump legal brief: Pence, Meadows undercut Trump documents defense, judge sets $200,000 bond for former president

Classified documents

Key players: Former Vice President Mike Pence, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows

Pence and Meadows undercut Trump documents defense

Defending the discovery of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home and country club following an Aug. 8, 2020, search conducted by the FBI, President Donald Trump has insisted that he “declassified everything” when leaving the White House.

But Pence said in a Sunday interview with ABC News that he had no recollection of Trump ever having done so. "It's just not something that I ever heard about," Pence said.

Meadows also told special counsel Jack Smith's team that did not recall any such order, ABC News reported Sunday.

Why it matters: If two of the leading figures in the Trump administration concur they were unaware of a blanket declassification order from their former boss, it will be hard for Trump's lawyers to make that argument in court.

Georgia election interference

Key players: Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, lawyer John Eastman

Trump bond set at $200,000

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set the amount of Trump's bail in the Georgia election interference case at $200,000 on Monday, USA Today reported. Trump and 18 others have been charged with multiple crimes stemming from their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and McAfee affixed a dollar amount to each one to determine Trump's bond amount.

Violation of Georgia’s RICO Act, the most serious charge, carries a bond of $80,000. Bond for the 12 other charges in the case were set at $10,000 each, bringing the grand total to $200,000.

Trump only needs to pay $20,000 of that amount to remain free on bond, according to the agreement reached by McAfee and Trump’s lawyers. Trump also agreed to refrain from intimidating witnesses in the case, USA Today reported. If he fails to abide by those terms, he could be jailed.

Lawyer John Eastman, who was also indicted in the case, has had his bail set at $100,000 in the case.

Why it matters: While Trump's financial assets all but guarantee his ability to pay a much higher bail amount, the failure to do so would result in Trump being jailed prior to the trial.

E. Jean Caroll defamation lawsuit

Key players: E. Jean Caroll, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan

‘The appeal itself is frivolous’

In a stern rebuke to Trump and his lawyers on Friday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan denied an appeal of his decision to allow a second civil defamation lawsuit brought against Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll to go forward, Reuters reported.

"Mr. Trump has not provided a single reason for the court to find that there is any likelihood that he will succeed on appeal," Kaplan wrote. "This court certifies that the appeal itself is frivolous."

Why it matters: While Trump's lawyers will be busy defending him in court in the coming year in four criminal cases, civil cases against the former president will also be moving forward. In those, he faces no potential jail time, but as the $5 million awarded to Carroll in July shows, they carry potential financial and public relations risks.

Read more: