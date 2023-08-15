Trump indicted in Georgia: Live updates

By Dylan Stableford,Yahoo News Staff, Yahoo News

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on criminal charges stemming from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s long-running investigation into their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

The grand jury handed up 10 indictments around 9 p.m. ET on Monday to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.

Earlier in the day, the grand jury heard from witnesses about Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the election in that state.

It’s the fourth indictment in five months for Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. He is the first former president ever to be criminally charged.

Yahoo News is providing live updates, reactions and instant analysis of Trump’s potential indictment in the blog below.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!