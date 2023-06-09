Trump classified documents charges: Read the 38-count indictment

The Department of Justice unsealed the 37-count indictment against Donald Trump on Friday, a document that laid out a stunning case against the former president.

Trump, who was ordered to appear in federal court in Miami, Fla., on Tuesday, has been charged with crimes that carry stiff prison sentences upon conviction. The 49-page indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith includes the following criminal charges:

Willful retention of national defense information

Conspiracy to obstruct justice

Withholding documents/records

Corruptly concealing documents/records

Concealing a document in a federal investigation

Scheme to conceal

False statements and representations

Trump is the first former U.S. president charged with federal crimes. Trump’s valet and aide Waltine Nauta, is also charged with one criminal count in the document.

Read the full indictment below: