Tropical Storm Idalia live updates: Downgraded storm barrels to North Carolina after hitting southeastern states

By Kate Murphy,Niamh Cavanagh,Yahoo News Staff, Yahoo News

Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.

As of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. ET advisory, Idalia was heading toward North Carolina at around 25 mph with maximum sustained winds of around 60 mph.

Despite Idalia's downgrade to tropical storm status as it made its way across southern Georgia, forecasters continue of potentially dangerous storm surges, as well as tornadoes and more flooding in the Carolinas.

The Yahoo News team is tracking the path of the storm in our blog below.

