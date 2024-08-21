Travis Kelce set to appear in 'Happy Gilmore 2' with Adam Sandler

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs waves at fans as he leaves the field at halftime during a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce's acting resumé is growing by the day with his latest gig set to be a role in "Happy Gilmore 2," the sequel to the 1996 golf comedy.

Appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," actor Adam Sandler confirmed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will have a part in the movie, which begins filming in New Jersey next month.

"[Travis is] gonna come by. He's a very nice guy," Sandler said. "You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He's a stud and he's so funny."

Kelce manifested his part in "Happy Gilmore 2"

While Kelce is seemingly getting attached to roles in movies and television shows weekly, he first brought up the idea on the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason, in June.

While reacting to a theory posted on Reddit that he would be appearing in the movie, Kelce said he'd be open for any role and that he was a big fan of Sandler's.

"I didn't even know there was a job opening on "Happy Gilmore 2," Kelce said. "I'll be a f—-king extra… anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set — count me in."

The theory was only brought up because Kelce had worn a "Happy Gilmore" hat on the podcast after the sequel was officially announced.

Busy offseason for Kelce

Kelce stayed busy this offseason following the Chiefs' fourth Super Bowl victory in February. He was part of the cast of the FX horror series 'Grotesquerie'; hosted "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?," an Amazon Prime game show; hung out at the White House with President Joe Biden; received a diploma from the University of Cincinnati; signed a new deal with the Chiefs; joined girlfriend Taylor Swift during her European tour; and is reportedly in talks for a lead role in the action-comedy "Loose Cannons," which will be produced by "John Wick" series director Chad Stahelski.

While his life away from the football field is getting busier, Kelce, 35, has no plans to stop playing any time soon.

"I love coming to work every single day and doing this," Kelce said in June. "I'm gonna do it 'til the wheels fall off, and hopefully that doesn't happen anytime soon."