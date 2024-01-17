Toronto appears to be seeking established young players in deal for Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors v Sacramento Kings SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors dribbling the ball looks to drive to the basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on January 05, 2024 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors engaged in further talks to trade Pascal Siakam for a return headlined by Bruce Brown and draft capital Tuesday, league sources told Yahoo Sports, leaving several parties familiar with the negotiations surprised no agreement or finality came before games began that evening. The Athletic first reported the latest conversations between the two teams.

Indiana has been one of, if not, the most committed suitors for the 29-year-old Siakam, who's upcoming unrestricted free agency has complicated the trade deadline landscape surrounding the All-NBA talent. The Pacers also engaged Toronto about acquiring OG Anunoby, sources said, until the final hours before the Raptors ultimately sent the versatile defender to New York on Dec. 30. As evidenced by that deal, Toronto has been coveting established young players to pair with franchise centerpiece Scottie Barnes, sources said, in addition to Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett, the two returning pieces from the Knicks.

One impasse that’s been at the center of conversations between Indiana and Toronto regarding Siakam, according to league sources, has been the Pacers’ unwillingness to include second-year guard and former lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin, in addition to the No. 8 pick in last June’s draft, Jarace Walker, an athletic forward out of Houston. On Tuesday, the Pacers’ latest outgoing framework included 25-year-old reserve shooter Jordan Nwora, league sources told Yahoo Sports, with the final salary needed to match Siakam’s $37.8 million number being either Obi Toppin or Jalen Smith. Two of the picks on the table from Indiana are the pair of 2024 first-round selections the Pacers have in their cupboard, sources said. Aaron Nesmith’s $5.6 million salary would also represent a match for Siakam’s figure, in addition to Brown and Nwora.

While Indiana has explored what trade returns could come from a package of veteran outside threat Buddy Hield and a first-rounder, Hield was not being discussed as part of this latest framework between Indiana and Toronto, sources said. In any deal that would bring three players to the Raptors for Siakam, Toronto would need to create an open roster spot by either sending someone back to Indiana, or waiving a player.

Elsewhere around the league:

Dallas has been one of the teams engaged in acquiring Siakam, sources said. The Mavericks continue to be linked to various versatile forwards, from Andrew Wiggins to P.J. Washington to old friend Dorian Finney-Smith, according to league sources.

Jerami Grant would represent an absolute difference-maker for both Dallas and the Sacramento Kings, another leading suitor for Siakam. The Kings have made Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter and Davion Mitchell available in trade conversations, sources said. However, Portland is not expected to seriously entertain offers for Grant, league sources told Yahoo Sports, in contrast to veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Golden State has held discussions on Siakam as well, as the Warriors are motivated to find in-season improvements and right their ship that’s still being steered by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Golden State, though, has shown little indication of parting with Moses Moody or Jonathan Kuminga, sources said.

Phoenix continues to be mentioned as one of the more active teams on the trade market, hoping to find rotational upgrades behind its Big Three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Suns have explored what the combination of Grayson Allen and Nassir Little could bring back to The Valley, sources said, although the Suns have only four second-round picks at their disposal, and Allen has been arguably Phoenix’s most important player this season behind Durant and Booker.

The Clippers’ P.J. Tucker remains a strong trade candidate, with the Wizards being mentioned as a possible landing spot, sources said. Washington would offer the opportunity of a buyout for Tucker. The Suns and Bucks are two teams considered as possible homes for Tucker if he were to become a free agent, sources said.

Charlotte has indicated the Hornets will be more active this deadline, with influence from new ownership, than how the front office has conducted business in previous transaction windows. Charlotte is said to have all players available outside of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams, per league personnel. Terry Rozier’s strong play has made the combo guard a more viable trade candidate than ever at his $24 million average annual salary, with a known preference in joining the Miami Heat, league sources told Yahoo Sports. And while there’s plenty of rival interest in veteran wing Gordon Hayward, he seems more likely to change teams by way of a buyout, as opposed to a rival club sending out $30 million to match his expiring salary.

Several veterans are also available in San Antonio. Doug McDermott’s and Cedi Osman’s trade candidacies have been previously reported. Add veteran guard Devonte’ Graham to the list as well, sources said. Graham has just $2.8 million guaranteed for his 2024-25 salary.