Texas A&M transfer QB Max Johnson commits to North Carolina

Max Johnson Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) (Thomas Graning/AP)

With Drake Maye almost certainly moving on to the NFL, North Carolina already has his potential replacement lined up.

Max Johnson, a transfer from Texas A&M, announced Wednesday that he has committed to North Carolina. Johnson started his career at LSU and then spent the last two seasons at Texas A&M. After graduating from Texas A&M, Johnson was able to transfer again with immediate eligibility and decided to continue his career at North Carolina.

Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, began his career in 2020 and played in only four games in 2022 to maintain his redshirt. That means he has two years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson started 14 games in two seasons at LSU but transferred after the school fired Ed Orgeron and hired Brian Kelly. From there, he landed at Texas A&M and started three games before suffering a broken hand and taking a redshirt. This season, he opened the season as the backup to Conner Weigman but ended up starting five games after Weigman was injured.

Johnson threw for 1,452 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions before suffering a rib injury in the Nov. 4 loss to Ole Miss. He missed the rest of the season and opted to transfer after Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher.

For his career, Johnson has thrown for 5,853 yards, 47 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 60.5% of his attempts. He also has 163 yards and five touchdowns as a rusher in his career.

North Carolina was in need of help at quarterback with Maye expected to declare for the draft following two star-studded seasons as the Tar Heels’ starter. Maye threw for 7,929 yards and 62 touchdowns over the past two seasons while rushing for 1,147 yards and 16 scores. He is expected to be a first-round pick.

The Tar Heels started the season 6-0 before losing four of six down the stretch to finish the regular season with an 8-4 record with a bowl game remaining.