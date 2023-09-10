Texans S Jalen Pitre hospitalized with bruised lung after taking knee to chest in loss to Ravens

Jalen Pitre Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) runs during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) (Kyusung Gong/AP)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre was hospitalized and may be kept overnight after he took a knee to the chest during their season opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Pitre, late in the first half of the Texans’ 25-9 loss to the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, was rushing in to tackle Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. As Jackson threw the ball away at the last second, Pitre jumped up to try and block the pass and collided with Jackson’s raised knee.

The hit didn’t look like much in the moment, but Jackson’s knee was clearly seen raising up and into Pitre’s chest.

Pitre jogged off after the play, but pretty quickly doubled over before walking into the medical tent. At one point, he was apparently coughing up blood.

The Texans then ruled him out of the game, and he was taken to a local hospital for further examination. Pitre sustained a bruised lung, and may be kept overnight at the hospital for observation, according to KPRC's Aaron Wilson.

Pitre had two tackles in the loss before he went out.

It’s unclear how long Pitre will be sidelined with the injury or how severe the bruise is, though he’s likely going to miss at least a little time considering he was taken to a hospital. The Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts next week at NRG Stadium.

Pitre had 147 total tackles and five interceptions last season, his first with the Texans after they took him with the No. 37 overall pick out of Baylor in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old is in the second year of his four-year, $8.9 million rookie deal.

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud went 28-of-44 for 242 yards in the loss on Sunday. Dameon Pierce had 38 rushing yards on 11 carries, and receiver Nico Collins led the team with 80 yards on six receptions.

Jackson went 17-of-22 for 169 yards and threw an interception in the win for Baltimore. He led the team with 38 rushing yards, too. Running back J.D. Dobbins, who ran for a touchdown in the game, went down with an Achilles injury and will miss the rest of the season.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!