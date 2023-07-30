Terence Crawford secures undisputed welterweight title with dominant win over Errol Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford is the new king of the welterweight division after handing Errol Spence Jr. his first loss in a dominant performance to unify the belts at 147 pounds.
Story will be updated.
