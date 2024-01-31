Tennessee v. NCAA: Could the death penalty be involved?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde devote today’s episode to Tennessee’s lawsuit against the NCAA after reports that the University of Tennessee is under investigation for NIL violations. The school has received help from both the Tennessee and Virginia attorneys general in a lawsuit against the NCAA in attempts to get a court’s ruling to absolve them. The guys dive into whether or not Tennessee committed any violations, as well as if the NCAA can retroactively enforce any punishments.

The podcast then debates about whether or not the current college athletics structure should involve guardrails and, if found guilty, whether or not the NCAA could invoke the death penalty on the Volunteers.

Later in the show, with March Madness nearing, the podcast takes a look at this weekend’s packed college hoops action.

To close out the episode, The People's Court opens up a case on a gassy airplane passenger.

1:00 - Tennessee is suing the NCAA over NIL violations

48:40 - College basketball is heating up with a big weekend

54:08 - The People’s Court: Airplane flatulence

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!