Tennessee v. NCAA: Could the death penalty be involved?

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde devote today’s episode to Tennessee’s lawsuit against the NCAA after reports that the University of Tennessee is under investigation for NIL violations. The school has received help from both the Tennessee and Virginia attorneys general in a lawsuit against the NCAA in attempts to get a court’s ruling to absolve them. The guys dive into whether or not Tennessee committed any violations, as well as if the NCAA can retroactively enforce any punishments.

The podcast then debates about whether or not the current college athletics structure should involve guardrails and, if found guilty, whether or not the NCAA could invoke the death penalty on the Volunteers.

Later in the show, with March Madness nearing, the podcast takes a look at this weekend’s packed college hoops action.

To close out the episode, The People's Court opens up a case on a gassy airplane passenger.

1:00 - Tennessee is suing the NCAA over NIL violations

48:40 - College basketball is heating up with a big weekend

54:08 - The People’s Court: Airplane flatulence

