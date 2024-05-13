Suns hire Budenholzer, Nuggets take over & Knicks falling apart | Good Word with Goodwill

By Jake Fischer,Vincent Goodwill,Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporters Vincent Goodwill and Jake Fischer talk about all four of the Conference Semifinals, which could all be locked at 2-2 after tonight.

The guys start in Minnesota, because that’s where Vince is, and talk about the Denver Nuggets looking like the unbeatable champs once again in their last two games against the Timberwolves.

They then move on to the Indiana Pacers, who have taken advantage of the New York Knicks team that seems to be running out of luck and healthy bodies. Can the Madison Square Garden crowd will their team to a game 5 win and keep hope alive?

Moving to the Western Conference, Vinnie takes a moment to gloat about being one of the very few people to have picked the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in this series. Jake was there, and he said that it looks like the young OKC team is starting to wilt under the pressure of the NBA Playoffs.

The Boston Celtics slipped up in game 2, yet again, but roared back in game 3 to show that they still don’t have a decent challenger in the Eastern Conference. How can we trust them to handle high pressure games when they haven’t played in one all year?

Finally, Yahoo Sports NBA Draft Analyst Krysten Peek joins the show, the day after the draft lottery, to discuss her updated mock draft and talk about what is going on with Bronny James at the NBA Scouting Combine this week.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!