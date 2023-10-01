Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ruled out with knee injury after taking sack vs. Texans

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans Oct 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports - 21546819 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was helped off the field with a knee injury on Sunday afternoon after taking an awkward sack at NRG Stadium.

Pickett, late in the third quarter of their game against the Houston Texans, dropped back to try and convert a fourth-and-1. As his pocket started collapsing, Pickett rolled out to the left side and was brought down awkwardly by Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard.

Greenard fell into Pickett’s left leg as he brought him down, and Pickett reached for it instantly after the play.

Kenny Pickett's pocket movement is awful. He sacks himself or drifts into defenders way too often, just like in college.



He ends up getting hurt on a 4th and 1 stop, unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/AjWrYEktWr — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) October 1, 2023

Pickett was helped up and off the field, and the team quickly ruled him out the rest of the way with a left knee injury.

Specifics about his knee injury are not yet known. Pickett was replaced by backup Mitch Trubisky.

Pickett finished the day throwing 15-of-23 for 114 yards and one interception. Pickett entered the week with four touchdowns and three interceptions while completing just shy of 60% of his passes so far this season. He threw a pair of touchdowns in the Steelers' 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week. The 25-year-old is in the second year of his initial four-year, $14 million rookie deal with the team.

The Steelers trailed the Texans 16-6 when Pickett went down. Chris Boswell hit a pair of field goals to get them on the board in the third quarter. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud completed a two-yard pass to Nico Collins early in the game, and then Ka'imi Fairbairn hit three field goals for Houston to put it up big at the break.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.