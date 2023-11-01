Steelers activate DT Cameron Heyward after groin injury ahead of matchup vs. Titans

NFL: DEC 18 Steelers at Panthers CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburg Steelers and the Carolina Panthers on December 18, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cameron Heyward is back.

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated their longtime defensive lineman from the reserve/injured list, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon, after he underwent groin surgery earlier this fall . Heyward returned to practice last week and was a full participant on Wednesday, and he will enter Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans without a designation.

"It felt good, it's been some weeks," Heyward said of his return, via the team . "It's been a while. I am excited to just get back out there, get in the flow of things."

Heyward went down with a groin injury in the team’s season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He underwent surgery on his groin soon after, and was expected to miss eight weeks recovering.

Heyward has rarely missed time due to injury throughout his 13-year career with the Steelers. Before his groin injury, Heyward had missed just two games since 2016. The former first-round draft pick out of Ohio State had 74 total tackles last season and had 10.5 sacks — which was the most he’s recorded since 2017.

It’s unclear what Heyward’s role will be on Thursday night or how much he’ll play, but his presence will be a welcome one when he’s on the field for sure.

"He is a difference maker. He really is," linebacker T.J. Watt said, via the team . "He has been doing it for a long time. A guy that has played in this matchup more than a few times. Anytime you can plug in a player like him, it's going to make a difference no matter what."

Heyward isn't the only Steelers player making his return on Thursday, either. Quarterback Kenny Pickett said on Tuesday that he is "playing, for sure" against the Titans after he left last week's game early with a rib injury.

Pittsburgh holds a 4-3 record headed into the matchup, but is fresh off a rough 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Steelers have won two of their last three games, and they sit in second in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens.