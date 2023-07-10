Spurs' Victor Wembanyama reportedly shut down for rest of Summer League after 2 games

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama looks on during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Victor Wembanyama came, he saw, he eventually conquered — now he's reportedly being granted some rest after two Summer League games.

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick has been shut down or the remainder of summer league after playing two games over the weekend, according to Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News.

This story will be updated with more information.

